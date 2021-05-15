Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Anthem performance [Image 4 of 4]

    National Anthem performance

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2021

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    A joint service color guard presents the colors while Tech. Sgt. Vanessa Norris, 911th Force Support Squadron Airman and Family Readiness noncommissioned officer, sings the National Anthem before a Pittsburgh Pirates game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, May 15, 2021. The Pirates held a special pregame ceremony in honor of Armed Forces Day that included a U.S. Marine Corps retirement, a joint service color guard, and the National Anthem being performed by Norris. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

