Tech. Sgt. Vanessa Norris, 911th Force Support Squadron Airman and Family Readiness noncommissioned officer, sings the National Anthem before a Pittsburgh Pirates game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, May 15, 2021. This was the first time Norris performed the National Anthem before a Pittsburgh Pirates game and she did it in front of more than 7,800 people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2021 Date Posted: 05.18.2021 10:23 Photo ID: 6649659 VIRIN: 210515-F-UJ876-2257 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 13.49 MB Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Anthem [Image 4 of 4], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.