Tech. Sgt. Vanessa Norris, 911th Force Support Squadron Airman and Family Readiness noncommissioned officer, sings the National Anthem before a Pittsburgh Pirates game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, May 15, 2021. This was the first time Norris performed the National Anthem before a Pittsburgh Pirates game and she did it in front of more than 7,800 people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 10:23
|Photo ID:
|6649659
|VIRIN:
|210515-F-UJ876-2257
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|13.49 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Anthem [Image 4 of 4], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS
