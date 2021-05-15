A joint service color guard presents the colors while Tech. Sgt. Vanessa Norris, 911th Force Support Squadron Airman and Family Readiness noncommissioned officer, sings the National Anthem before a Pittsburgh Pirates game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, May 15, 2021. The Pirates held a special pregame ceremony in honor of Armed Forces Day that included a U.S. Marine Corps retirement, a joint service color guard, and the National Anthem being performed by Norris. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 10:23
|Photo ID:
|6649658
|VIRIN:
|210515-F-UJ876-2243
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.81 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Presenting the colors [Image 4 of 4], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT