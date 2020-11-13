Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast works F-5 Production Line

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast works F-5 Production Line

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2020

    Photo by Toiete Jackson 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

    201113-N-DG679-134
    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Nov. 13, 2020) Fleet Readiness Center Southeast Quality Assurance Inspector Ronald Warren (right), verifies receptacle replacement on an F-5 wing panel as Sheet Metalsmith Thomas Hyde (left) and Aviation Electrician Roberto Rivera Lozado (center) observe. (U.S. Navy Photo by Toiete Jackson/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2020
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 10:16
    Photo ID: 6649655
    VIRIN: 201113-N-DG679-134
    Resolution: 3825x2550
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Readiness Center Southeast works F-5 Production Line, by Toiete Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy
    NAVAIR
    FRCSE
    COMFRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT