    Retiree gifts old drill sergeant

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    504th Military Intelligence Brigade

    US Army Staff Sgt. Matthew Pennington, a counterintelligence agent (left), and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael R. Mabanag (right), both with the 504th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, presents Gary Wilder, Pennington’s former drill sergeant (center), with a gift in Lions Park, Temple, Texas on May 7, 2021. The gift is a picture of Pennington’s basic training class.
    (US Army photo by Pfc. Anthony X. Sanchez, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Fort Hood Retiree Surprises Former Drill Sergeant With Gift

