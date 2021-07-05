Retiree gifts old drill sergeant

US Army Staff Sgt. Matthew Pennington, a counterintelligence agent (left), and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael R. Mabanag (right), both with the 504th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, presents Gary Wilder, Pennington’s former drill sergeant (center), with a gift in Lions Park, Temple, Texas on May 7, 2021. The gift is a picture of Pennington’s basic training class.

(US Army photo by Pfc. Anthony X. Sanchez, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

