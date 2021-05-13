Pledge Ceremony at U.S. Forces Korea Headquarters

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Far East District (FED) Deputy Commander, Lt. Col. Dennis J. McGee, participated in the Strength in Diversity Pledge Ceremony at the U.S. Forces Korea headquarters, May 13. The event was hosted by the USFK Strength in Diversity Council, which was created to tackle Gen. Abrams’ priority of Strength in Diversity. On behalf of the District, Lt. Col. McGee signed the pledge to commit FED to maximizing efforts in promoting an environment of diversity, inclusion, and equity.

