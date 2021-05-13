Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pledge Ceremony at U.S. Forces Korea Headquarters [Image 2 of 2]

    Pledge Ceremony at U.S. Forces Korea Headquarters

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.13.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Far East District (FED) Deputy Commander, Lt. Col. Dennis J. McGee, participated in the Strength in Diversity Pledge Ceremony at the U.S. Forces Korea headquarters, May 13. The event was hosted by the USFK Strength in Diversity Council, which was created to tackle Gen. Abrams’ priority of Strength in Diversity. On behalf of the District, Lt. Col. McGee signed the pledge to commit FED to maximizing efforts in promoting an environment of diversity, inclusion, and equity.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pledge Ceremony at U.S. Forces Korea Headquarters [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAG Humphreys
    Inclusion
    Far East District
    Strength in Diversity

