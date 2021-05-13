U.S. Forces Korea Strength and Diversity

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Far East District (FED) Deputy Commander, Lt. Col. Dennis J. McGee, holds a signed Strength in Diversity Pledge, while standing with Kimberly Williams (L), USFK Strength and Diversity Working Group Chair and Lt. Col. Nicholas Williams (R), USFK Diversity and Inclusion Officer, during the Pledge Ceremony at USFK headquarters, May 13. The USFK Strength in Diversity Council was created to tackle Gen. Robert B. Abrams’ priority of Strength in Diversity. McGee signed the pledge, on behalf of the District, committing to maximizing efforts in promoting an environment of diversity, inclusion, and equity.

