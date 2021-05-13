Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Forces Korea Strength and Diversity [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Forces Korea Strength and Diversity

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Sameria Zavala 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Far East District (FED) Deputy Commander, Lt. Col. Dennis J. McGee, holds a signed Strength in Diversity Pledge, while standing with Kimberly Williams (L), USFK Strength and Diversity Working Group Chair and Lt. Col. Nicholas Williams (R), USFK Diversity and Inclusion Officer, during the Pledge Ceremony at USFK headquarters, May 13. The USFK Strength in Diversity Council was created to tackle Gen. Robert B. Abrams’ priority of Strength in Diversity. McGee signed the pledge, on behalf of the District, committing to maximizing efforts in promoting an environment of diversity, inclusion, and equity.

    U.S. Forces Korea Strength and Diversity
    Pledge Ceremony at U.S. Forces Korea Headquarters

    U.S. Forces Korea
    Inclusion
    Strength and Diversity

