Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18 MUNS Retrograde [Image 2 of 4]

    18 MUNS Retrograde

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force stockpile management crew chief with the 18th Munitions Squadron, prepares to unload a truck full of crates of munitions at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 14, 2021. The 18th MUNS is in the process of retrograding the munitions stockpile. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 01:35
    Photo ID: 6649249
    VIRIN: 210514-F-IV266-1001
    Resolution: 7878x5252
    Size: 21.6 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18 MUNS Retrograde [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    18 MUNS Retrograde
    18 MUNS Retrograde
    18 MUNS Retrograde
    18 MUNS Retrograde

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    PACAF

    Explosives

    Kadena Air Base

    Retrograde

    Munitions

    18 MUNS

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Explosives
    Kadena Air Base
    Retrograde
    Munitions
    18 MUNS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT