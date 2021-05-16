Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Ambassador Yuri Kim Greets 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Florida National Guard, in Tirana, Albania

    U.S. Ambassador Yuri Kim Greets 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Florida National Guard, in Tirana, Albania

    TIRANA, ALBANIA

    05.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    U.S. Ambassador to Albania Yuri Kim jokes with American and Albanian military leaders May 16, 2021, at the Tirana Airport as she waits to personally greet U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers from Florida’s 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team as they arrive to take part in DEFENDER-Europe 21 exercises currently underway here in Albania and throughout the European theater.
    DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth O. Bryson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 01:31
    Photo ID: 6649240
    VIRIN: 210516-A-DQ632-0002
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.76 MB
    Location: TIRANA, AL 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Ambassador Yuri Kim Greets 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Florida National Guard, in Tirana, Albania, by SSG Elizabeth Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    USAEUR-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT