U.S. Ambassador Yuri Kim Greets 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Florida National Guard, in Tirana, Albania

U.S. Ambassador to Albania Yuri Kim jokes with American and Albanian military leaders May 16, 2021, at the Tirana Airport as she waits to personally greet U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers from Florida’s 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team as they arrive to take part in DEFENDER-Europe 21 exercises currently underway here in Albania and throughout the European theater.

DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth O. Bryson)

