Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine

U.S. Army Spc. Blake Arends, a combat medic with the 1171st Medical Company Area Support, Michigan Army National Guard based in Ypsilanti, currently serving with the Michigan National Guard’s Task Force Red Lion COVID- 19 Vaccination/Testing Team (CVTT), administers the COVID-19 vaccination to a local resident during a walk-in vaccination clinic for the Wayne County Health Department at the Light Guard Armory, Detroit, Michigan, May 8, 2021. Michigan National Guard CVTTs are augmenting local health care organizations, as requested, in the delivery and administration of the vaccination to Michiganders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

