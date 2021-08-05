Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine

U.S. Army Sgt. James Tomassini, a truck driver with the 1461st Transportation Company, Michigan Army National Guard based in Jackson, currently serving with the Michigan National Guard’s Task Force Red Lion COVID-19

Vaccination/Testing Team (CVTT), sanitizes chairs used by residents receiving the COVID-19 vaccination during a walk-in vaccination clinic for the Wayne County Health Department at the Light Guard Armory, Detroit, Michigan, May 8, 2021. Michigan National Guard CVTTs are augmenting local health care organizations, as requested, in the delivery and administration of the vaccination to Michiganders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

