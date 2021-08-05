Detroit Light Guard Armory Holds a walk-in Vaccination Clinic

U.S. Army Spc. Keiayr Modert, with the Detroit Light Guard Armory Medical Detachment, Michigan Army National Guard based in Detroit, updates the Michigan Vaccine Reporting Tool for local residents receiving the COVID-19

vaccination during a walk-in vaccination clinic for the Wayne County Health Department at the Light Guard Armory, Detroit, Michigan, May 8, 2021. Michigan National Guard CVTTs are augmenting local health care organizations, as requested, in the delivery and administration of the vaccination to Michiganders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

Date Taken: 05.08.2021