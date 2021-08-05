Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine

U.S. Army Spc. Patricia Diggs, a general support Soldier for the 146th Multifunctional Medical Battalion, Michigan Army National Guard based in Ypsilanti, currently serving with the Michigan National Guard’s Task Force Red Lion COVID-19 Vaccination/Testing Team (CVTT), updates the Michigan Vaccine Reporting Tool for local residents receiving the COVID-19 vaccination during a walk-in vaccination clinic for the Wayne County Health Department at

the Light Guard Armory, Detroit, Michigan, May 8, 2021. Michigan National Guard CVTTs are augmenting local health care organizations, as requested, in the delivery and administration of the vaccination to Michiganders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

