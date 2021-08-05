Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 1 of 6]

    Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Spc. Patricia Diggs, a general support Soldier for the 146th Multifunctional Medical Battalion, Michigan Army National Guard based in Ypsilanti, currently serving with the Michigan National Guard’s Task Force Red Lion COVID-19 Vaccination/Testing Team (CVTT), updates the Michigan Vaccine Reporting Tool for local residents receiving the COVID-19 vaccination during a walk-in vaccination clinic for the Wayne County Health Department at
    the Light Guard Armory, Detroit, Michigan, May 8, 2021. Michigan National Guard CVTTs are augmenting local health care organizations, as requested, in the delivery and administration of the vaccination to Michiganders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt David Kujawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

