Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    142nd WG Fire Fighters train with Marine Corps [Image 4 of 5]

    142nd WG Fire Fighters train with Marine Corps

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Steph Sawyer 

    142nd Wing

    Fire fighters from the Oregon Air National Guar's 142nd Wing conduct a live fire exercise with Marine Corps fire fighters at Marine Corps Base, Hawaii, May 14, 2021. This burn is part of a larger scale joint exercise that includes aircraft familiarization, egress training, as well as co-training and mentoring less experienced fire fighters. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Steph Sawyer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 21:00
    Photo ID: 6649070
    VIRIN: 210514-Z-SP755-1029
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 12.3 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 142nd WG Fire Fighters train with Marine Corps [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    142nd WG Fire Fighters train with Marine Corps
    142nd WG Fire Fighters train with Marine Corps
    142nd WG Fire Fighters train with Marine Corps
    142nd WG Fire Fighters train with Marine Corps
    142nd WG Fire Fighters train with Marine Corps

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oregon Air National Guard
    Fire Fighter training
    142nd CES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT