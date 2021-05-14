Staff Sgt. Dylan Congrove, a fire fighter from the Oregon Air National Guard's 142nd Wing, participates in a live fire exercise with Marine Corps fire fighters at Marine Corps Base, Hawaii, May 14, 2021. This burn is part of a larger scale joint exercise that includes aircraft familiarization, egress training, as well as co-training and mentoring less experienced fire fighters. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Steph Sawyer)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 20:49
|Photo ID:
|6649020
|VIRIN:
|210514-Z-SP755-1023
|Resolution:
|3573x4395
|Size:
|8.19 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 142nd WG Fire Fighters train with Marine Corps [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
