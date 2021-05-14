142nd WG Fire Fighters train with Marine Corps

A fire fighter from the Oregon Air National Guard's 142nd Wing participates in a live fire exercise with Marine Corps fire fighters at Marine Corps Base, Hawaii, May 14, 2021. This burn is part of a larger scale joint exercise that includes aircraft familiarization, egress training, as well as co-training and mentoring less experienced fire fighters. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Steph Sawyer)

