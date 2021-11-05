Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th SFS commemorates National Police Week [Image 5 of 10]

    75th SFS commemorates National Police Week

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Cynthia Griggs 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The non-commissioned officer team from the 75th Security Forces Squadron do a four-man push-up during the National Police Week obstacle course competition May 11, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The obstacle course competition was one of many events 75th SFS hosted to commemorate the week to honor the sacrifices of the law enforcement community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th SFS commemorates National Police Week [Image 10 of 10], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    obstacle course
    Hill AFB
    National Police Week
    shooting competition
    75SFS

