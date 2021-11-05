Airmen from the 75th Security Forces Squadron participate in the National Police Week obstacle course competition May 11, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The obstacle course competition was one of many events 75th SFS hosted to commemorate the week to honor the sacrifices of the law enforcement community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2021 Date Posted: 05.17.2021 18:03 Photo ID: 6648655 VIRIN: 210511-F-EF974-1037 Resolution: 5113x3402 Size: 4.07 MB Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 75th SFS commemorates National Police Week [Image 10 of 10], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.