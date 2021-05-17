U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Caroline Vining, a nurse assigned to Alpha Company, Womack Army Medical Center Crofton, Maryland, poses for a portrait during a break at the Community Vaccination Center at the United Center in Chicago, May 17, 2021. During their mission, these Soldiers have vaccinated more than 270,000 community members and counting. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2021 Date Posted: 05.17.2021 16:29 Photo ID: 6648408 VIRIN: 210517-F-JY979-0002 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 11.2 MB Location: CHICAGO, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Front Line Soldiers of Chicago [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Jared Bunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.