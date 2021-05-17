Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Front Line Soldiers of Chicago [Image 2 of 2]

    Front Line Soldiers of Chicago

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn 

    Federal Vaccine Response

    U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Caroline Vining, a nurse assigned to Alpha Company, Womack Army Medical Center Crofton, Maryland, poses for a portrait during a break at the Community Vaccination Center at the United Center in Chicago, May 17, 2021. During their mission, these Soldiers have vaccinated more than 270,000 community members and counting. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    #HomelandDefense
    #WeHaveTheWatch
    #StrengthOfTheNation
    #JFLCCResponds
    #FederalVaccineResponse
    #FedVaxResp

