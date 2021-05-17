U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Caroline Vining, a nurse assigned to Alpha Company, Womack Army Medical Center Crofton, Maryland, poses for a portrait during a break at the Community Vaccination Center at the United Center in Chicago, May 17, 2021. During their mission, these Soldiers have vaccinated more than 270,000 community members and counting. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 16:29
|Photo ID:
|6648408
|VIRIN:
|210517-F-JY979-0002
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|11.2 MB
|Location:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Front Line Soldiers of Chicago [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Jared Bunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
