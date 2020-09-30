Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Sgt. Garceau: the IT Guy

    EAST GRANBY, CT, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Tamara Dabney 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    Air Force Master Sgt. Seth Garceau, a member of the 103rd Communications Squadron, stands in front of a satellite dish that he set up, Sept. 30, 2020 at Bradley Air National Guard Base, Conn. The set up was part of an expansive communications project. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tamara R. Dabney)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 14:54
    Photo ID: 6648309
    VIRIN: 200909-Z-OC517-1002
    Resolution: 6877x4912
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: EAST GRANBY, CT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Sgt. Garceau: the IT Guy, by MSgt Tamara Dabney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    communications
    cyber
    103rd airlift wing
    flying yankees

