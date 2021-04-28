914th members participate in competition to raise awareness for sexual assault

Members of the 914th Air Refueling Wing participate in the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Amazing Race Scavenger Hunt Extravaganza at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, N.Y. on April 28, 2021. The event was held to raise awareness of sexual assault and prevention. The objective was for participants to complete mental or physical tasks that challenged them. In the process they had to locate some of the helping groups: Chaplain, Airmen & Family Readiness, Violence prevention integrator, etc. Winners picked up SAPR, Recruiting, and Drug Demand Reduction Program swag along the way. (courtesy photo)

