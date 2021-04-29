Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month highlight

Staff Sgt. Aleron Guerrero, assigned to the 213th Space Warning Squadron, poses for a photo at Clear Air Force Station, Alaska, April 29, 2021. Guerrero joined the National Guard to honor the members of his family who serve in the armed forces of the United States and Guam. "Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month serves as a great reminder of the diversity among the military, regardless of the branch, in service to the United States of America," said Guerrero. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

