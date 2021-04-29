Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month highlight

    Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month highlight

    CLEAR AIR FORCE STATION, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Dana Rosso 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Staff Sgt. Aleron Guerrero, assigned to the 213th Space Warning Squadron, poses for a photo at Clear Air Force Station, Alaska, April 29, 2021. Guerrero joined the National Guard to honor the members of his family who serve in the armed forces of the United States and Guam. "Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month serves as a great reminder of the diversity among the military, regardless of the branch, in service to the United States of America," said Guerrero. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 13:07
    Location: CLEAR AIR FORCE STATION, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month highlight, by Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    heritage month
    Alaska Air National Guard
    AAPI
    Clear Air Force Station
    213th Space Warning Squadron

