Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LTC Rivera & LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony [Image 18 of 61]

    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College Leadership hosts a retirement ceremony for U.S. Army Lt. Col. Enrique Rivera, IADC Trips and seminars department, Officer-in-Charge and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ricardo Ortiz, IADC Resource Management officer-in-charge on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., May 14, 2021. The event was held in the presence of family, friends and colleagues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 11:49
    Photo ID: 6647926
    VIRIN: 210514-F-VO743-1018
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 8.56 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LTC Rivera & LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony [Image 61 of 61], by SSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony
    LTC Rivera &amp; LTC Ortiz Retirement Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    International
    DoD
    USSOUTHCOM
    Retirement
    OAS
    IADC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT