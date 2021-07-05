Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEX Djibouti opens CLU Mart

    NEX Djibouti opens CLU Mart

    DJIBOUTI

    05.07.2021

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    NEX Djibouti opened its CLU Mart on May 7, 2021. The new CLU Mart is located near the Containerized Living Unit (CLU) housing on base. The new cashless CLU Mart is staffed 24 hours a day and offers quality of life consumable items to the community in Djibouti. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)

    Camp Lemonnier Djibouti
    Navy Exchange Service Command

