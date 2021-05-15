Soldiers assigned to Headquarters, Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Reserve Legal Command conduct the Sprint-Drag-Carry event of the Army Combat Fitness Test on Saturday, May 15th aboard Naval Support Activity Bethesda, Maryland. The multi-event test served as a diagnostic evaluation of each Soldier’s physical readiness while providing a viewpoint on how they can improve their training and nutrition.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2021 Date Posted: 05.17.2021 08:26 Photo ID: 6647629 VIRIN: 210514-O-KJ310-455 Resolution: 6238x4159 Size: 2.11 MB Location: BETHESDA, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Legal Command Soldiers Conduct Army Combat Fitness Test [Image 9 of 9], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.