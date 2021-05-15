Soldiers assigned to Headquarters, Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Reserve Legal Command fill out their records card prior to conducting the Army Combat Fitness Test on Saturday, May 15th aboard Naval Support Activity Bethesda, Maryland. The multi-event test served as a diagnostic evaluation of each Soldier’s physical readiness while providing a viewpoint on how they can improve their training and nutrition.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2021 Date Posted: 05.17.2021 08:25 Photo ID: 6647624 VIRIN: 210514-O-KJ310-214 Resolution: 4765x3177 Size: 2.3 MB Location: BETHESDA, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Legal Command Soldiers Conduct Army Combat Fitness Test [Image 9 of 9], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.