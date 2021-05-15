The 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion's colors are cased during a transfer of authority ceremony. During the ceremony, the 2-104th GSAB formally transferred authority of their mission to the 1-168th GSAB. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Sheldon)
28th ECAB officially released, completes Mideast mission
