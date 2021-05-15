Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    28th ECAB officially released, completes Mideast mission

    28th ECAB officially released, completes Mideast mission

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    05.15.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    The 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion's colors are cased during a transfer of authority ceremony. During the ceremony, the 2-104th GSAB formally transferred authority of their mission to the 1-168th GSAB. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Sheldon)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 06:32
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    This work, 28th ECAB officially released, completes Mideast mission [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

