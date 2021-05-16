DEFENDER-Europe 21

(FARKE AIRFILED, Albania) --- Soldiers with the 1-131st Echo Company work together to set up the main supports for the General Purpose Tent, May 16, 2021. The General Purpose Tents will serve as living and work areas for the Soldiers for the duration of their mission in Albania. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

