(FARKE AIRFILED, Albania) --- Soldiers with the 1-131st Echo Company work together to set up the main supports for the General Purpose Tent, May 16, 2021. The General Purpose Tents will serve as living and work areas for the Soldiers for the duration of their mission in Albania. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 04:01
|Photo ID:
|6647501
|VIRIN:
|210516-A-AB787-420
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|15.99 MB
|Location:
|FARKE, AL
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DEFENDER-Europe 21, by SGT Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
