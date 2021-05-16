USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Pulls in to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

210516-N-LI114-1015 TOKYO BAY, Japan (May 16, 2021) Cmdr. William Carmack, the navigator of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), observes the sea and anchor detail as the ship returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka following sea trials. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael Jarmiolowski)

