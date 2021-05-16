USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Forecastle Line Handling

210516-N-WU964-1132 TOKYO BAY, Japan (May 16, 2021) Seaman Katheline Tamez, from Mcallen, Texas, operates sound powered telephone in the forecastle of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as the ship returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka following sea trials. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dallas Snider)

