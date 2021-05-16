210516-N-WU964-1132 TOKYO BAY, Japan (May 16, 2021) Seaman Katheline Tamez, from Mcallen, Texas, operates sound powered telephone in the forecastle of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as the ship returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka following sea trials. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dallas Snider)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2021 23:45
|Photo ID:
|6647335
|VIRIN:
|210516-N-WU964-1132
|Resolution:
|6026x4022
|Size:
|970.6 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Hometown:
|MCALLEN, TX, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Forecastle Line Handling [Image 8 of 8], by SA Dallas Snider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
