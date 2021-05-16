USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Fantail Pull In

210516-N-LM581-1101 TOKYO BAY, Japan (May 16, 2021) Seaman Davina Allen, from Roatan, Honduras, handles line on the fantail of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as the ship returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka following sea trials. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Reina J. Delgado)

