    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Forecastle Line Handling [Image 2 of 8]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Forecastle Line Handling

    JAPAN

    05.16.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Dallas Snider 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210516-N-WU964-1104 TOKYO BAY, Japan (May 16, 2021) Sailors handle line in the forecastle of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as the ship returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka following sea trials. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dallas Snider)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2021
    Date Posted: 05.16.2021 23:45
    Photo ID: 6647330
    VIRIN: 210516-N-WU964-1104
    Resolution: 5542x3699
    Size: 754.57 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    CVN 76
    Deck Department
    Line Handling
    Forecastle
    USS Ronald Reagan

