210516-N-LM581-1020 TOKYO BAY, Japan (May 16, 2021) The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka following sea trials. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Reina J. Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2021 23:45
|Photo ID:
|6647329
|VIRIN:
|210516-N-LM581-1020
|Resolution:
|6424x4018
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Fantail Pull In [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Reina Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
