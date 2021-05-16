210516-N-LM581-1020 TOKYO BAY, Japan (May 16, 2021) The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka following sea trials. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Reina J. Delgado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2021 Date Posted: 05.16.2021 23:45 Photo ID: 6647329 VIRIN: 210516-N-LM581-1020 Resolution: 6424x4018 Size: 1.28 MB Location: JP Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Fantail Pull In [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Reina Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.