Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mobility Guardian 2021 [Image 10 of 12]

    Mobility Guardian 2021

    ALPENA TRAINING CENTER, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Charles Fultz 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender pilot looks out the window after landing May 16, 2021, at Oscoda - Wurtsmith airport, Michigan, in support of Mobility Guardian 2021. Conducted biennially, Mobility Guardian is the Air Force’s only formal, Total Force, service-level mechanism for assessing and validating capabilities in Rapid Global Mobility missions specified and implied within the 2018 National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Charles T. Fultz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2021
    Date Posted: 05.16.2021 21:21
    Photo ID: 6647074
    VIRIN: 210516-F-PI321-0444
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 831.48 KB
    Location: ALPENA TRAINING CENTER, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobility Guardian 2021 [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Charles Fultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mobility Guardian 2021
    Mobility Guardian 2021
    Mobility Guardian 2021
    Mobility Guardian 2021
    Mobility Guardian 2021
    Mobility Guardian 2021
    Mobility Guardian 2021
    Mobility Guardian 2021
    Mobility Guardian 2021
    Mobility Guardian 2021
    Mobility Guardian 2021
    Mobility Guardian 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-10
    KC-135
    "1CTCS
    training
    KC-46"
    MG21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT