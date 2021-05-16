U.S. Air Force airmen walk off of a KC-10 Extender after landing May 16, 2021, at Oscoda - Wurtsmith airport, Michigan, in support of Mobility Guardian 2021. Conducted biennially, Mobility Guardian is the Air Force’s only formal, Total Force, service-level mechanism for assessing and validating capabilities in Rapid Global Mobility missions specified and implied within the 2018 National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Charles T. Fultz)

