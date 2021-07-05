Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th EAS Executes Tactical Airlift Mission in Manda Bay, Kenya [Image 5 of 11]

    75th EAS Executes Tactical Airlift Mission in Manda Bay, Kenya

    KENYA

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    U.S.Air Force Senior Airman Niko Vitela, a loadmaster assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, transfers cargo on to a C-130J Super Hercules from Manda Bay, Kenya, to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May. 7, 2021. The 75th EAS supports Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) with medical evacuations, disaster relief, humanitarian and airdrop operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

