75th EAS Executes Tactical Airlift Mission in Manda Bay, Kenya

Members of the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron transfer cargo aboard a C-130J Super Hercules from Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, to Manda Bay, Kenya, May. 7, 2021. The 75th EAS supports Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) with medical evacuations, disaster relief, humanitarian and airdrop operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

