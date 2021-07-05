75th EAS Executes Tactical Airlift Mission in Manda Bay, Kenya

U.S. Air Force Maj. Darshan Subramanian, commander of the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, pilots a C-130J Super Hercules from Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, to Manda Bay, Kenya, to provide tactical airlift capabilities, May. 7, 2021. The 75th EAS supports Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) with medical evacuations, disaster relief, humanitarian and airdrop operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)
