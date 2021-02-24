75th EAS Executes Tactical Forward Operating Base Operations

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Dan Bogue, a C-130J Super Hercules Pilot assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, flies a mission to transport personnel aboard a C-130J Super Hercules from a tactical forward operating base in East Africa, Feb. 24, 2021. The 75th EAS supports Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) with medical evacuations, disaster relief, humanitarian and airdrop operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

