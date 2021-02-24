Members of the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron transfer personnel aboard a C-130J Super Hercules from a tactical forward operating base in East Africa, Feb. 24, 2021. The 75th EAS supports Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) with medical evacuations, disaster relief, humanitarian and airdrop operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2021 14:38
|Photo ID:
|6646755
|VIRIN:
|210224-F-UN842-0935
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 75th EAS Executes Tactical Forward Operating Base Operations [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT