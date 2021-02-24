Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th EAS Executes Tactical Forward Operating Base Operations [Image 10 of 12]

    75th EAS Executes Tactical Forward Operating Base Operations

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    Members of the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron transfer personnel aboard a C-130J Super Hercules from a tactical forward operating base in East Africa, Feb. 24, 2021. The 75th EAS supports Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) with medical evacuations, disaster relief, humanitarian and airdrop operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.16.2021 14:37
    Photo ID: 6646754
    VIRIN: 210224-F-UN842-0937
    Resolution: 3674x2444
    Size: 433.89 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 75th EAS Executes Tactical Forward Operating Base Operations [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Africa
    AFRICOM
    1CTCS
    C-130J
    Super Hercules
    75EAS

