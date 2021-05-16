Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida Army National Guard arrives at North Macedonia [Image 6 of 6]

    Florida Army National Guard arrives at North Macedonia

    NORTH MACEDONIA

    05.16.2021

    Photo by Spc. Catherine Bravo 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    United States Army Florida National Guard Soldiers with 1st squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment depart via bus to Krivolak Training area at Skopje International Airport, North Macedonia May 16, 2021. Defender-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO, allies, partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Catherine Bravo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2021
    Date Posted: 05.16.2021 13:45
    Photo ID: 6646727
    VIRIN: 210516-A-ZL723-264
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: MK
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida Army National Guard arrives at North Macedonia [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Catherine Bravo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    florida
    stronger together
    united states army national guard
    north macedonia
    defender europe

