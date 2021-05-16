Florida Army National Guard arrives at North Macedonia

United States Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with 1st squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment unload their equipment at Skopje International Airport on 16 May, 2021. Defender-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO, allies, partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Catherine Bravo)

