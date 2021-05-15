Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210515-N-UN585-2498 [Image 33 of 34]

    210515-N-UN585-2498

    FAROE ISLANDS

    05.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    RUNAVIK, Faroe Islands (May 15, 2021) Ensign Michael Metler battles a red man during an oleoresin capsicum (OC) course aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) while the ship is in port in the Faroe Islands, May 15, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.16.2021 13:09
    Photo ID: 6646720
    VIRIN: 210515-N-UN585-2498
    Resolution: 3367x2245
    Size: 408.98 KB
    Location: FO
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210515-N-UN585-2498 [Image 34 of 34], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    TAGS

    OC Spray
    SRF-B
    USS Ross
    DDG 71

