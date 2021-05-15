210515-N-UN585-2434

RUNAVIK, Faroe Islands (May 15, 2021) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Hailee Reed battles a red man during an oleoresin capsicum (OC) course aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) while the ship is in port in the Faroe Islands, May 15, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

