    149th Security Forces Squadron Proficiency Training [Image 4 of 4]

    149th Security Forces Squadron Proficiency Training

    LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Davis 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    The 149th Security Forces Squadron conducts quarterly Combat Arms instructor proficiency night fire training with the M4A1 semi-automatic rifle at JBSA-Lackland, Texas, May 16, 2021.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2021
    Date Posted: 05.16.2021 13:56
    Photo ID: 6646713
    VIRIN: 210516-F-DL828-447
    Resolution: 4096x2467
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 149th Security Forces Squadron Proficiency Training [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Derek Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

