Military working dog handler Spc. Bryce Cantrell prepares Maui the military working dog for a MEDEVAC flight from Al Asad Airbase to a treatment facility in Baghdad. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Daniel Soto)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2021 07:54
|Photo ID:
|6646463
|VIRIN:
|210511-A-A3568-009
|Resolution:
|3376x6000
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|AL ASAD, IQ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|4
This work, Task Force Phoenix MEDEVAC crew transports military working dog for medical care [Image 9 of 9]
