    Task Force Phoenix MEDEVAC crew transports military working dog for medical care [Image 9 of 9]

    Task Force Phoenix MEDEVAC crew transports military working dog for medical care

    AL ASAD, IRAQ

    05.11.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    40th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Military working dog handler Spc. Bryce Cantrell prepares Maui the military working dog for a MEDEVAC flight from Al Asad Airbase to a treatment facility in Baghdad. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Daniel Soto)

    UH-60 Black Hawk

    flight medic

    military working dog

    G Company

    1-168 GSAB

    Al Asad Airbase
    Army National Guard
    Task Force Phoenix

