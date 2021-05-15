Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America conducts small boat operations [Image 4 of 6]

    USS America conducts small boat operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shelby Tucker 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 15, 2021) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conduct small boat operations. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shelby Tucker)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America conducts small boat operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Shelby Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    forward-deployed
    Pacific Ocean
    rigid-hull inflatable boat
    small boat operations
    USS America

