    149th Fighter Wing Change of Command [Image 6 of 7]

    149th Fighter Wing Change of Command

    LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Davis 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    The 149th Fighter Wing hosts a change of command ceremony between Col. Raul Rosario, outgoing commander, to Col. Matthew Jenson, incoming commander, at JBSA-Lackland, Texas, May 15, 2021.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.15.2021 16:14
    Photo ID: 6646107
    VIRIN: 210515-F-DL828-550
    Resolution: 4039x3068
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 149th Fighter Wing Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Derek Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

