149th Fighter Wing Change of Command

The 149th Fighter Wing hosts a change of command ceremony between Col. Raul Rosario, outgoing commander, to Col. Matthew Jenson, incoming commander, at JBSA-Lackland, Texas, May 15, 2021.
|05.15.2021
|05.15.2021 16:14
|6646105
|210515-F-DL828-244
|4096x3280
|2.03 MB
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|0
|0
